Geekbench Listing Reveals Motorola Capri Specifications

We already know that Motorola is working on a new budget lineup called Capri. Now a new device from the Capri series has surfaced on Geekbench alongside specifications. The device is listed as Lenovo XT2129, which is also the model number for Motorola Capri Plus. Interestingly, the same device has surfaced on multiple certifications, including FCC, and TUV Rheinland.

The device on Geekbench is listed as Lenovo XT2129 and is likely to be a variant of Motorola Capri Plus. It has scored 306 in single-core tests and 1,258 in multi-core tests. Furthermore, the device comes with 4GB of RAM and runs Android 11 out of the box. That said, some details like the processor are not mentioned in the listing. According to one of the tipsters, the Capri is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 662. Motorola is also readying a Capri Plus variant.

Another report based on the Rheinland TUV listing states that Motorola Capri will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting fast charging of up to 20W. The report iterates XT2129-2 will be launched as Motorola Capri Plus 21, and XT2127-1 as Motorola Capri 21.

The Motorola Capri is likely to come equipped with a 60Hz display and 64GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Motorola Capri Plus will come with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle, and a 13MP front-facing selfie camera. Motorola seems to be working on multiple devices, including the much-rumored Nio flagship.