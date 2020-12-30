Tipster Says Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Will Ditch In-Box Wall Charger and Headsets

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to be launched early next year, The upcoming flagship has already been leaked multiple times, and we know what to expect. For the first time, Apple ditched wall chargers and headsets on new iPhones, and Samsung mocked the company for doing so. However, it seems like Samsung will be doing the same and ditching the charger and headset with Galaxy S21 series.

Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal says Samsung will ditch in-box accessories, including charger adapter and headsets on Galaxy S21. Previously, a certification listing also claimed that Samsung would ditch the charger on its upcoming flagship. Furthermore, Samsung removed a Facebook post mocking iPhone for removing the charger on the iPhone 12. All of these point to the possibility that the Galaxy S21 series will not come with a charger.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Series is expected to arrive with a larger under-display sensor that offers better accuracy and performance. The scanner will work with a quick tap instead of a long press. Samsung has had a troubled past with under-display scanners, and hopefully, the issue will be fixed on new devices.

The Samsung S21 series is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 or Exynos, depending on the region. The Galaxy S21 will come equipped with a 6.3-inch display, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.8-inch display. Furthermore, the Galaxy S21 Ultra also offers a quad rear camera setup. It comprises a 108MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a new Laser AF unit alongside telephoto sensors that offer 10X zoom.