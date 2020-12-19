Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Europe Pricing Detail Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S21 has been leaked extensively via press release and listing. We have a fair idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S21 lineup, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Kvadrat textured case for Galaxy S21 once again reveals design and details about the camera bump.

The leaked case is Violet in color, and it conceals the camera bump. Furthermore, the source has also revealed Galaxy S21 series pricing in Europe. Accordingly, the Galaxy S21 with 128GB will cost €849, while the Galaxy S21 Plus will be priced at €1,049 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB variant will be priced at €1,099. Furthermore, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB is priced at €1,399.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 series in January next year. Previous leaks have already revealed the color schemes and variants for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz display and will be powered by Snapdragon 888.

Yet another leak has revealed all the specifications for Galaxy S21 Ultra. The line device’s top is expected to come equipped with a 6.8-inch display surrounded by a metal frame and glass back. It will offer 1,600 nits of peak brightness and feature a protective layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

Camera options on the Galaxy S21 Ultra include a premium quad camera setup. It consists of a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide module, and a new Laser AF that replaces the flight sensor’s time. The module also includes telephoto sensors with 10x zoom and 10MP sensors for hybrid zoom. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will come with larger Ultrasound fingerprint sensors that offer better accuracy.