Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Official Press Image Leak Confirms Punch Hole Display

The Galaxy S21 Series has been leaked extensively in various forms. We have seen renders of the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra 5G. Now the official press render of Galaxy S21 5G is leaked by none other than Evan Blass. The press renders mostly confirms previously known facts and doesn’t reveal anything new.

The Galaxy S21 5G press render features with Galaxy S21 wallpaper and a punch-hole selfie camera in the center. Needless to say, more leaks will trickle in as we near Galaxy S21 series launch that will happen in January next year. That said, the press renders only reveals the front of the device and not the back.

Previously leaked renders have revealed a triple rear camera setup at the back. The camera lens is arranged vertically and accompanied by an LED flash on the upper left corner. In all likelihood, all the three devices in the Galaxy S21 5G series will come with a similar design. However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra features a more advanced camera setup and perhaps premium touches to design.

As per recent leak, Samsung Galaxy S21 is likely to arrive in two storage variants 128GB and 256GB. It will be available in sport gray, white, pink, and purple colors. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Plus will be available in 128GB/256GB variant and silver, black, and purple. Lastly, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants. As far as colors are concerned, the S21 Ultra will be available only in silver and black colors.

We also learned that Galaxy S21 would pack a bigger and better ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S21 series is expected to offer a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, and 5G support on the specifications front.