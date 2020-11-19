ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G Launched with Snapdragon 756G

Earlier this month, ZTE launched the Blade 20 5G in China. Today the company has pulled the wraps from Blade 20 Pro 5G at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference. The Pro model arrives with hardware upgrades and is powered by Snapdragon 765G chip.

ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G Features and Specifications

The ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G comes fitted with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display offering a maximum resolution of 720×1600 pixels. On the other hand, the Blade 20 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 chip. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 765G processor with a maximum clock speed of up to 2.3GHz and Adreno 620 GPU. On the storage front, it gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G include a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP sensor as the primary camera. The front camera is a 20MP sensor that supports AI beauty. Lastly, ZTE Blade 20 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that doesn’t support fast charging. There is no word on ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G pricing or availability.

