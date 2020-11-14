Vivo Y12s Launched with Helio P35, Dual Rear Camera, and 5,000mAh Battery

Vivo has introduced its latest mid-range smartphone called Vivo Y12S. The device offers a big battery and comes equipped with a dual rear camera sensor. Let us take a closer look at Vivo Y12s has to offer.

Vivo Y12S Features and Specifications

The Vivo Y12S comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood lies Helio P35 paired with 3GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 32GB of onboard storage alongside a microSD card slot. The Vivo Y12s is already available in select Asian markets including Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Camera options on the Vivo Y12S include a dual rear camera setup. It consists of a 13MP primary camera with f/1.8 and a 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4. The front-facing camera is an 8MP unit. The Vivo Y12S comes with the usual set of connectivity features including WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack. Also present is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo Y12s runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 10. The Vivo Y12s is backed by a generous 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 10W.

Vivo Y12s Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Y12s is only available in 3GB/32GB variant and is priced at HK$1,098 ($138). Color options include a choice between Phantom Black and Glacier Blue.