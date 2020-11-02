Samsung W21 Live Image Leak Reveals Triple Rear Camera, Textured Back

Samsung is all set to launch the W21 5G in China on November 4th. Live images of Samsung W21 has been leaked just days before the launch. The live images reveal many details like camera setup and design.

As you can see in the image, the Samsung W21 features a triple rear camera at the back. Furthermore, the camera module is rectangular and resembles the one on Galaxy Note 20. The back panel on Samsung W21 is textured and looks pretty sleek. Also noticeable is the foldable display and a secondary display used when the phone is folded. The selfie camera is housed inside a punch hole on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy W21 5G had surfaced on TENAA last month. It came with an SM-W2021 model number and is accompanied by all the specifications. The Samsung W21 5G is expected to come with a 6.23-inch cover display that offers a resolution of 816 x 2260 pixels, while the main display is 7.53-inch with a maximum resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels.

It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, clocked up to speeds of 3.09GHz, and paired with 12GB of RAM. On the storage front, the Samsung W21 offers 512GB of internal storage. However, the device will not feature an expandable microSD card slot.

Camera features on the Samsung W21 are likely to include a triple rear camera setup with three 12MP sensors. On the front, it comes with a single-lens 12MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a dual-cell battery made up of 2090mAh+2160mAh capacity and fast charging up to 25W. Samsung is leading the race when it comes to foldable devices.