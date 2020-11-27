Samsung’s Illustration Offers a Glimpse into Future of Foldable Phones

Samsung has launched the most number of smartphones with a foldable display. The Korean giant seems to be working on making foldable displays mainstream. The latest illustration showcases Samsung’s future foldable phone. The Galaxy Fold was Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, and the company is expected to unveil a new foldable lineup in 2021.

Samsung’s latest illustration shows a new foldable concept. It looks like future Samsung phones can be unfurled like a newspaper. Users can fold it back for a smaller screen. Once opened, the device seems to offer a user interface similar to that of a tablet. In other words, the display features three folds. Other smartphone manufacturers like TCL and LG are working on different types of foldable display smartphones.

The company is not just stopping at tri-fold display. Samsung has also showcased a device with a rollable display. It looks very similar to the LG Slide and the recently unveiled Oppo X Concept 2021. Samsung has also added a stylus that can help improve the experience with a larger display. It is worth noting that LG is expected to launch a rollable smartphone in June next year. It would be interesting to see whether Samsung, LG, or Oppo will be the first ones to offer a rollable smartphone.

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with a bigger front display and design improvements. It features a 7.6-inch foldable display made out of Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass. When shut, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers a 6.2-inch display. Furthermore, you can use both displays to ensure the photo is perfect before taking it.