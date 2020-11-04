Samsung Galaxy W21 5G Launched in China at $3000

Samsung is the flag bearer when it comes to smartphones with foldable displays. The South Korean giant has now launched the Galaxy W21 5G foldable phone in China. The Galaxy W21 5G borrows a clamshell device from its predecessor and comes with updated hardware and a bunch of new features.

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G Features and Specifications

The Galaxy W21 5G features a 7.6-inch QXVGA+ Infinity Dynamic AMOLED display and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Furthermore, the display comes with Samsung Ultra-Thin glass for Better durability. The external display on Galaxy W21 5G is a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex display.

The Galaxy W21 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage front, you get 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on One UI 2.5 based on Android 10. Camera options on the Galaxy W21 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 12MP primary camera with f/1.8, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The selfie camera on the Galaxy W21 is a 10MP unit with f/2.2. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers tuned by AKG.

Connectivity features on Galaxy W21 5G include dual-mode 5G support, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ax, MIMO, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C, and NFC. Backing the device is a 4500mAh battery that offers fast charging of up to 25W.

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy W21 5G is priced at 19999 yuan ($3000), and the preorders have started in China. If you want to buy the device, then you will have to wait till November 20th.

Do you think smartphones with foldable displays justify the price tag? Share your thoughts in the comments below.