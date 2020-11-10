Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Rumored to Feature 2K Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate

Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks have already started to trickle in. The latest leak says Galaxy S21 Ultra will come equipped with a display offering a resolution of 1440p at a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come equipped with a new LPTO panel.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ will be able to run on both 1440p/120Hz and 1440p/60Hz. This way, the device will save on battery and switch to a higher refresh rate only when required. If this is true, then the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the first Samsung device to offer 2K resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate.

S21 U

WQHD + LTPO 120Hz

Support 45W

108MP HM3

Almost equal width bezel — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 10, 2020

According to the rumor mills, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come equipped with a new 108MP sensor that is 12% more sensitive to light. Increased sensitivity results in brighter pictures and lesser noise. Furthermore, Samsung is expected to ditch the 108MP primary sensor in favor of laser-assisted autofocus. The Galaxy S20 Ultra features a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom. However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with equal bezels. Other features include fast charging support up to 45W.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S21 appeared on an NFC certification site bearing a model number SM-G998U. Unfortunately, the listing didn’t reveal much except for the possibility that it offers NFC. Another leak claims the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra will be up for sale in January next year. Color options include Black, White, Silver, Violet, and Pink.