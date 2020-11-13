Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 Ultra Users Facing Issues with Wireless Charging

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra. Since the launch, the Galaxy S20 Ultra was riddled with a bunch of problems. Samsung issued updates to fix the issue. Now yet another issue has raised its ugly head on Galaxy S20 and Note 20 Ultra. Both the devices are facing charging issues after the latest update.

Many users have reported that wireless charging disconnects automatically now and then. Weirdly, the issue is present only on third-party wireless chargers and not on Samsung branded wireless charger. Until now, it was not known what is causing the issue.

James Drissel has published a workaround on XDA Developers Forums. The wireless charging issue disappears after switching off NFC. That said, it is just a workaround, and Samsung still needs to fix the problem. Furthermore, we are not sure what is causing the issue in the first place. In all likelihood, it can be fixed via a software update.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series early this year. Samsung had to fix a camera issue on Galaxy S20 Ultra, and thus the shipping was delayed. Reviewers discovered that the camera was slow, and even video recording was jittery. Eventually, Samsung fixed the issue with a software update. Furthermore, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users complained of green tint display issues.

Some complained of rapid battery depletion on Galaxy S20 Ultra. Reddit post described how rapidly battery level drops once it goes below 15%. The device even shuts down in a few minutes after the battery level goes below 15%.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes equipped with a 6.7-inch display and is powered by Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865, depending on the region. Camera options include a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary sensor, 64MP secondary sensor, 12MP ultrawide angle sensor, and 3D depth-sensing camera.

Did you face a similar issue on your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 20 Ultra? Let us know in the comments below.