Samsung Galaxy S Fold 3 Likely to Come with S-Pen, Ultra Thin Glass in June Next Year

Samsung is working on Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is expected to be launched in June 2021. A new report from a Korean publication claims that Galaxy ZFold 3 will arrive with S Pen, ultra-thin glass, and launch in June next year. The S-Pen is placed within the device similar to the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung is redesigning the S-Pen so that it works on a flexible display. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come equipped with a foldable display that sports Ultra-thin glass. Most importantly, the flexible display should be durable enough to withstand marks by S Pen. Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will tout an under-display selfie camera and thus offer a better viewing experience. Samsung was mulling a pop-up camera but didn’t do so due to durability issues. The under-display camera will make use of a technology that lets light to pass between the display panel.

Currently, Samsung’s S-Pen was unique to the Note series and select S-Tabs. It will change soon as the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come bundled with S-Pen, and so does the Galaxy Fold 3.

There have been rumors that Samsung might discontinue the Note series and add S-Pen support to all Galaxy S phones and Galaxy Z Fold 3. The company is set to launch Galaxy S21 series in January next year, and it would be interesting to see if it features S-Pen support. The report also mentions that Samsung is already on track and started mass, producing Galaxy Z Fold 3 samples.

