Samsung Galaxy F12/M12 Leaked Live Images Hint at 6.7-inch Display, 6,700mAh Battery

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F41, and now the company is working on yet another F series smartphone. The upcoming device comes with an SM-F127G model number and is likely to be launched as Galaxy F12. The latest leaked images show off the back of the device alongside some key specifications. Furthermore, there is a good chance that the device might be rebadged as M-Series.

The leaked image reveals Galaxy F12 or M12 will come with a textured glossy black with Samsung branding at the bottom. The camera module is square-shaped, and the LED is placed outside the camera module. There is a small cutout for LED flash. There is no indication of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Perhaps the device will come with an on-screen fingerprint sensor or a front-mounted one. It is also possible that the fingerprint sensor might be housed in the power button.

The device’s bottom features a cutout for a USB-C port, audio jack, microphone, and a grille for speaker. Volume buttons are on the right side of the device while the SIM tray’s cutout is placed on the left side. We are yet to see how the Galaxy F12/M12 will look from the front. That apart, it is learned that the F12/M12 comes with 6.7-inch punch-hole camera. The upcoming Samsung is expected to be backed by a humongous 7,000mAh unit that supports fast charging on the battery front.

At this juncture, details like SoC, storage options, chipset, and software are still under the wraps. We are pretty sure more leaks will start trickling in as we near the launch. Stay tuned!