Samsung Galaxy A12 Appears on Samsung Official Support Page

At the beginning of this year, Samsung launched the budget Galaxy A11. Now the company is working on its successor that will be named Galaxy A12. Earlier the device had appeared on Geekbench, and currently, it has been listed on Samsung’s official support page.

The Galaxy A12 was spotted on the company’s Russian support page. It is listed with a model number SM-A125F/DSN. Previous reports claimed Galaxy A12 would have an SM-A125F model number. This means it is very likely that the new listing on the Samsung support page is Galaxy A12. That said, the listing doesn’t reveal much apart from the model number.



Thankfully the Galaxy A12 has been leaked extensively, and we have a fair idea of what to expect. Galaxy A12 reportedly borrows elements like a punch-hole camera from its predecessor and also the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other features include microSD card support, triple rear camera setup, NFC, and Android 10.

The Galaxy A12 might arrive with an HD+ display. Furthermore, it will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 15W. In all likelihood, detailed leaks will trickle as we near the launch date. That said, the Galaxy A12 can launch any time soon.

A quick recap, the Samsung Galaxy A11 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole camera. Under the hood lies an octa-core processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM. Camera options on the Galaxy A11 include a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie sensor with F2.0.