Redmi Note 9 Series Unveiled with 5G Support, 6.53-inch Display

Redmi has pulled the wraps from its first 5G enabled budget smartphones. The Redmi Note 9 series debuts with class-leading features like 5G and 108MP camera. The Redmi Note series is known for value for money, and the Redmi Note 9 5G is no different.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Features and Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch hole selfie camera. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. On the memory front, you get 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM2 sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro sensor, and finally 2MP depth sensor. The front/selfie camera is a 16MP sensor. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 4,820mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 9 5G Features and Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a lower refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood lies MediaTek Dimensity 800U coupled with 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the Redmi Note 9 5G include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 9 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, a side-mounted selfie sensor, and a 13MP front-facing selfie camera.

Redmi Note 9 4G Features and Specifications

Redmi has also launched a more affordable Note 9 4G. The device offers a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 662, waterdrop display, triple rear camera setup, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 9 4G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Redmi Note 9 Series Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G prices start at 1,499 yuan ($243) for the 6GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 1,999 yuan ($198.) Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 9 5G pricing starts at 1,299 yuan ($196) for the base 6GB/128GB variant. The Redmi Note 9 4G is the most affordable at 999 Yuan ($152.) Redmi is yet to announce details regarding international availability.