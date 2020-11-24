Poco M3 Launched with 6.5-inch FHD+ Display, 6,000 mAh Battery; Prices Start at $142

Xiaomi’s independent-brand Poco has finally launched the M3. Last week the company had teased the device on Twitter and also by the Product Marketing Manager. Poco M3 is price starts at $149, and it comes with a dual-tone finish and a display with FHD+ resolution.

Poco M3 Features and Specifications

The Poco M3 comes equipped with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and a front-facing selfie camera with a teardrop notch. Under the hood lies, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 coupled with 4GB RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 64GB and 128GB variants. Furthermore, the Poco M3 will rin on Android 11 out of the box. The dual-tone finish at the back looks premium and a segment above.

Camera options on the Poco M3 include a triple rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4, and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4. On the front, the Poco M3 comes with an 8MP selfie sensor that is housed in a waterdrop notch. Also present is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and volume rockers placed on the same side.

The Poco M3 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging. We couldn’t help but notice how the Poco M3 looks similar to the recently launched OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 special edition.

Poco M3 Pricing and Availability

The Poco M3 is available in two variants. The Poco M3 4GB/64GB variants are priced at $149 while the 4GB/128GB variant is priced at $169. Both the variants will be available starting from November 27, and as an introductory offer, Poco is offering a $20 discount. Color options include Black, Blue, and Yellow. Currently, the Poco M3 is available in Europe.