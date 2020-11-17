Oppo’s X 2021 Concept with Rollable Display Is Straight from the Future

Over the past several years, Oppo has developed unique technologies like a Motorised selfie camera, shark fin camera, and a sliding smartphone. Oppo has now officially revealed the rollable smartphone concept. The Oppo X 2021 rollable concept phone lets you adjust display size.

Typically, Smartphones come with fixed display size. Oppo’s concept features a rollable display that can adjust between 6.7-inch to 7.4-inch in size. Furthermore, developers can take advantage of this feature and accordingly design their apps. When you open a video, it automatically adjusts to the display aspect ratio, as shown in the concept.

The Oppo X 2021 comes equipped with a 6.7-inch display. It is an OLED display with the company’s Warp Track high-strength laminate technology. In other words, the laminate is placed beneath the actual display and is 0.1mm in thickness. That said, Oppo has not revealed many details about the material used in the display. We presume it is a variation of plastic with outstanding elastic properties.

Most importantly, Oppo claims the screen has zero creases. Creasing issues are very common on the foldable display smartphone. The company claims motors can extend and retract the display by applying a measured quantity of force across both halves.

Oppo has also worked on a new frame to accommodate the sliding display. They call it a dynamic frame, and it involves a fixed frame with a moving frame on top. The metal structures beneath the frame offer much-needed structural stability and prevent the screen from collapsing. Oppo’s rollable screen concept looks very promising. The company has not revealed any timeline as to when the Oppo X 2021 will be launched. In all likelihood, it might take them a few years to mass-produce. Interestingly, even LG is working on a rollable smartphone called LG Slide.