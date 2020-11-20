Oppo X 2021 Tested to Withstand 100,000 Cycles of Curls

Oppo surprised us with a rollable smartphone concept called Oppo X 2021. The new concept features a retractable display that lets you adjust display size. The first question that came to our mind is durability. Now Oppo has assured that rollable display is durable and has been tested for the same.

The Oppo X 2021 looks stunning in the demo video and it is a testimony of how Oppo keeps pushing the boundaries. While unveiling the Oppo X 2021, Jin Xiang, the structural engineer offered some details on the durability of the rollable display. He assured that the screen was tested extensively and has aced the durability test.

OPPO hardware structural engineer Jin Xiang at a recent press conference said, OPPO X 2021 has been tested rigourously for 100,000 curls. 50 times a day shouldn't be a problem. It can be used for five years, and 100,000 times is not the limit. pic.twitter.com/OYMvRZJZEq — Abdul Q. (@AndroidSaint) November 20, 2020

Xiang claims that Oppo X 2021 was subjected to 100,000 curls/rolls without any damage or deformation. In other words, the rollable display was stretched and put back into place 100,000 times. The Engineer also assured the display can go beyond 100, 000. If this is true, then the Oppo X 2021 will offer better durability than the other foldable smartphones.

Oppo X 2021 is still in the concept phase and might take some time to enter mass production. Furthermore, producing a rollable display on such a large scale is challenging. The previous report says that Oppo X 2021 will be launched in 2022. Meanwhile, LG is also prepping a rollable smartphone called LG Slide. It would be interesting to see whether LG will beat Oppo to the launch. It is worth noting that unlike Oppo, LG is yet to offer a working demo of the rollable display.