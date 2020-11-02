OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Launched at $596

Recently we saw some teasers for the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition. The company has now launched OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition at 3,999 ($596) Yuan. It will be available in a sole 12GB+256GB storage variant, and the preorders have already started in China. Furthermore, the Limited Edition OnePlus 8T will go on sale starting from November 11.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has the same specifications as the usual OnePlus 8T. It differs in terms of design and has a few software add-ons. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition looks very different from the usual OnePlus 8T. It features a unique design with three layers. The camera module is bigger and comes with texts that read ‘NETRUNNER EDITION,’ ‘2077’, and ‘NEURAL CONNECTION STATUS: ACTIVE.’

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features a carbon-fiber finish alongside Cyberpunk 2077 logo etched in yellow color at the bottom. Meanwhile, the OnePlus logo marks its presence on the middle portion. On the software front, the device runs Oxygen OS 11 that is based on Android 11. OnePlus has also added a unique theme, AOD style, and custom camera filters.

Since it is a Limited Edition, the box comes with Warp Charge 65 Power Adapter, USB cable, stickers based on Cyberpunk, and a games map that is printed inside. Lastly, you also get a badge based on the game. There is no word on international availability.

A quick recap, the OnePlus 8T comes equipped with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, paired with 12GB of RAM. Camera features include quad rear camera setup with 48MP primary sensors, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro cam, and 2MP depth sensor.