Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000 Feature Phone Remake Launched with 4G, KaiOS

As expected, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000. Both the classic remakes support 4G and the bank on nostalgia. The original Nokia 6300 was launched in 2007, while the 8000 series was positioned as a premium offering till 2007. Let us take a closer look at Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000.

Nokia 6300 Features and Specifications

Nokia ditches the premium steel plate found on the original Nokia 6300. It is now replaced by a polycarbonate back and looks downmarket. Weirdly enough, the Nokia 6300 didn’t invoke nostalgia and felt like any other feature phone.

The Nokia 6300 comes equipped with a 2.4-inch display and is backed by a 1,500mAh battery that charges via MicroUSB. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 210 paired with 512MB of RAM. You get 4GB of onboard storage on the storage front that can be further expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card slot.

The Nokia 6300 runs on KaiOS and comes with apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Google Assistant. Connectivity features include 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, dual SIM nano, FM radio, and audio jack.

Nokia 8000 Features and Specifications

Nokia 8000 is arguably the most premium looking device in the entire Nokia stable. The glass finish holds a curved keyboard that blends with the frame. It comes with a 2.8-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 210. Storage includes 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal memory that can be further expanded over the microSD card slot.

The Nokia 8000 is backed by a 1500mAh battery offering 28 days of standby and 3 hours of talktime on 4G. Camera options include a 2MP sensor with a flash. Furthermore, the device comes with Bluetooth, WiFi, FM, and an audio jack.

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 Pricing and Availability

Nokia 6300 is priced at €49 ($57) in Europe. Meanwhile, the Nokia 8000 is priced at €79 ($92). There is no word on global availability.