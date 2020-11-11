Nokia 6300 Appears on New 3D Concept Render Video

HMD lead Nokia is known for resurrecting iconic phones like the 3310 and the Nokia 8110 ‘Banana’ phone. Now the company is reportedly working on reviving the classic Nokia 6300. The new feature phone is expected to come with a new design and support 4G.

Previous reports stated that Nokia is working on two new devices, namely the 6300 and 8000. The Nokia 6300 was launched in 2006 and was one of the first phones to offer stainless steel back. Way back then, it was sleek, and the candy bar form factor with dual-tone finish added a certain appeal to it. Interestingly, the Nokia 6300 also featured an LED light at the side.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

A new 3D concept render by Concept Creator offers a better look at Nokia 6300. When launched in 2006, the device supported 2G. Meanwhile, the Nokia 6300 refresh will support 4G, and users will be able to use popular apps and services without breaking a sweat. Yesteryears Nokia 6300 ran on Symbian S40 and featured a 2-inch display. On the storage front, it offered 2GB of internal storage and 8MB of RAM.

Nokia is expected to launch the 2020 variant of 6300 in the upcoming weeks. It will be positioned as a no-frills feature phone and will run KaiOS out of the box. Specifications include a 2.4-inch display, 1,500mAh battery, 512MB of internal storage, 4MB of RAM, and up to 32GB of expandable memory. Color options include Charcoal, Cyan, and White. Connectivity features on the 6300 include LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, GLONASS, and micro-USB port.

Our Take

HMD Global has successfully tapped the global feature phone market. The company’s feature phone has a 13% global market share. However, lately, the feature phone sales are plunging while the Nokia smartphone sale is picking pace.