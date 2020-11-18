New Leak Reveals Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Camera and Display Details

Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 11 Pro has been leaked many times. The latest leak reveals Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro camera and display details. The leak claims Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will come equipped with a 120Hz QHD+ display.

The leakster, Digital Chat Station, claims that Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will come with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor. Furthermore, Xiaomi is prepping new features aimed at improving photography and videos. It will use AI to detect the subject and use the data for improving HDR mode. Other camera features include MEMC support and super-resolution.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is expected to be backed by a bigger battery and debut with 1ooW fast charging. Qualcomm is likely to unveil Snapdragon 875 in January next year. Rumor mills claim that Xiaomi will be the first company to offer Snapdragon 875 on their smartphones. By this logic, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro might very well be the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 875.

Previous leaks hinted at a left-aligned punch-hole selfie camera and curved sides across the panel. Xiaomi has already showcased its latest fast charging technology. Since the Mi 11 Pro is a flagship offering, it will come with all the company’s bells and whistles. It would be interesting to see how Xiaomi 100W fast charging tech. Samsung is likely to reveal Galaxy S21 Series in January this year, and the Mi 11 Pro is also expected to be launched during the same time.