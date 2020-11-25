Motorola’s ‘Nio’ Flagship for 2021 is Expected to Feature Dual Selfie Camera, 105Hz Display

Motorola is working on its flagship offering for the next year. The 2021 Motorola flagship will be called “Nio,” and it is expected to feature a display with 105Hz refresh rates. This is very weird since most of the displays either support 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rates. The “Nio” is a codename, and the final name is yet to be revealed/leaked.

The folks at XDA have an explanation for the rather unusual display refresh rate. Typically smartphone manufacturers test a higher peak refresh rate. For instance, Asus was testing ROG Phone 3 with a display refresh rate of 160Hz. However, the Rog Phone 3 launched with a 144Hz display. It shows that Motorola might be testing a 105Hz refresh rate; however, the final product is expected to offer a lesser refresh rate.

Motorola Nio Rumored Specifications

The Motorola Nio is expected to come with an FHD display that offers a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. Furthermore, the punch hole on the front houses a dual selfie camera. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage. In all likelihood, Motorola might launch another variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Motorola Nio is speculated to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 16MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a dual selfie camera with 16MP and 8MP sensor. Lastly, the Motorola Nio is likely to run Android 11 out of the box and backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Let us know what you think of Motorola’s upcoming flagship.