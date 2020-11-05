Moto G9 Power Is Now Official ; Features 6,000mAh Battery and 20W Fast Charging

Last month we had spotted a Motorola device bearing model number XT2091 on certification listings. Now the device is launched as Moto G9 Power and likely to be priced at €200 in Europe. Motorola’s Power series is focussed on battery, and the G9 Power is no different.

Moto G9 Power Features and Specifications

The Moto G9 Power comes equipped with a 6.8-inch HD+ display that offers a 1640 x 720. It also features a punch hole for housing a selfie camera. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 paired with 4GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal storage on the storage front that can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Camera hardware on the Moto G9 Power includes a triple rear camera. It comprises a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing selfie camera is a 16MP unit. Motorola has cleverly tucked away from the fingerprint sensor beneath the Motorola logo at the back.

Connectivity features on the Motorola Moto G9 Power include dual-SIM support, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi 5, Android 10, and Bluetooth 5.0. The Moto G9 Power is backed by a gigantic 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging for the most crucial bit. Apart from the battery, the Moto G9 Power specifications are lackluster.

Moto G9 Power Pricing and Availability

The Moto G9 Power will be available in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. The sole 4GB/128GB variant is priced at €200 and available in Purple and Green color. In some regions, the Moto G9 Power might be rebranded and launched as a Lenovo device.