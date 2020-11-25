Motorola Unveils Moto E7 with Helios G25, 4000 mAh Battery

Motorola has made a name for itself in the budget smartphone segment. The Moto G helped in resurrecting Motorola, and so did the Lenovo acquisition. Motorola has now launched the Moto E7 budget smartphone in select European markets with prices starting at €120.

The Moto E7 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a teardrop notch. Under the hood lies MediaTek Helio G25 paired with 2GB of RAM. Storage options include a choice between 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The Moto E7x is not precisely sleek, thanks to the chin at the bottom. The “water repellent” feature means the smartphone should withstand an occasional splash of water.

Camera options on the Moto E7 include a 28MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a LED flash. The front camera/selfie camera is a 5MP unit. Surprisingly, the Moto E7 offers a Night Vision mode despite being a budget device. Other camera features include Night Vision, Portrait Mode, and Panorama Mode. Furthermore, Google Lens is integrated into the camera app.

The Moto E7 specifications seem to be mediocre at best. However, it is still expected to have some edge in selecting European markets due to its price tag. It also features a dedicated Google Assistant button, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Backing the device is a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W.

The Moto E7 will be available in the European, Latin American, Asian, and Middle Eastern markets. Prices start at €119.99, and the Moto E7 is available in Mineral Gray, Aqua Blue, and Satin Coral colors.