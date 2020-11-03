Micromax In 1b and In Note 1 Launched in India with MediaTek SoC, Prices Start at Rs 6,999

Micromax has marked its re-entry in the Indian market with Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1b. Both the devices were extensively leaked. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 1b is priced at Rs 6,999.

Micromax In 1b Features and Specifications

Micromax In 1b comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a teardrop display. Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB/4GB of RAM. You can choose between 32GB and 64GB of internal memory on the storage front that is expandable via a microSD card slot. Furthermore, the fingerprint sensor is placed on the back.

Imaging options on the Micromax In 1b include a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor placed alongside an LED flash. The selfie camera is an 8MP unit. The Micromax In 1b offers the usual set of connectivity features, including 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W and reverse charging.

Micromax In Note 1 Features and Specifications

Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole selfie camera. Under the hood lies MediaTek Helio G85 paired with 4GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB of internal storage alongside a microSD card slot.

Camera options include a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP secondary sensor, 2MP macro, and depth sensor. Other camera features include LED flash and night vision. The selfie camera is made up of a 16MP sensor with a 78-degree wide-angle lens. The Micromax In Note 1 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of 18W and reverse charging.

Micromax In 1b, Micromax In Note 1 Pricing and Availability

The Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 ($147) for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 4GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499 ($167). Meanwhile, Micromax In 1b price starts at Rs 6,999 ($93) for the 2GB/32GB variant, while the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999 ($107). The Micromax In Note 1 is available from November 24, while the Micromax In 1b will be available from November 26.