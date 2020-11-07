Google Pixel 4a Aces JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test

The Google Pixel 4a comes with a polycarbonate body and this made some questions about its durability. JerryRigEverything’s latest test answers all the questions as Google Pixel 4a aces the durability test.

Despite featuring a plastic housing, the Pixel 4a suffered minimal damages on the rear and sides when scratched with a razer. Furthermore, the screen showed signs of scratches at 6 on Mohs level of hardness which is the same as most the other phones. The phone doesn’t show any signs of bending even in the absence of a metal frame. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord cracked during the bend test.

JerryRigEverything also likes the fact that there are no antenna lines on the device. Google has embedded antenna in a thin metallic layer that is not visible on the outside. There were no scratches on the camera module at the back. He also remarked how the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4a worked despite the torture.

Google unveiled the Pixel 4a in August this year. It is one of the most affordable smartphones in the Pixel lineup. The device comes equipped with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display and an 8MP punch hole camera on the upper left corner. The Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and paired with 6GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the Pixel 4a comes equipped with a single-lens 12.2MP sensor and an 8MP punch hole camera on the front. The device is backed by a 3,140mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W.

Our Take

The durability of smartphones mostly depends on structural stability. Smartphones with metal casing are not always better than devices with plastic housing. A majority of smartphone manufacturers ensure their devices are up to the mark all thanks to YouTubers like JerryRigEverything and others who put its durability to test.