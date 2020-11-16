Galaxy S21 Leak Reveals Most of the Specifications

Samsung is expected to launch the new Galaxy S21 series in January next year. New leaks include detailed pictures giving us a better idea of what to expect. The Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup will consist of Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. Until now, Samsung’s S-Pen was exclusive to the Note series, but not anymore.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to offer S-Pen support. However, it won’t be bundled with the device, and customers will have to buy S-Pen separately. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ feature FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As per the leak, Samsung S21 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display, and the S21+ features a 6.7-inch display. Moving on, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is likely to come with a 1440p LTPO display.

Thanks to previous renders, we know how the Galaxy S21 Ultra might look like. The camera module on the back extends on the side frame and is likely to feature color-blocking combinations. Samsung will use plastic on Galaxy S21, whereas the Galaxy S21 Ultra back will come in Glass. It is now known whether the Galaxy S21+ comes with a glass back or plastic back.

The Galaxy S21 is expected to feature a new camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor that offers up to 12% of improved light sensitivity. It will also get two 10MP telephoto modules that will offer 3X and 10X optical zoom and larger pixels instead of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Lastly, the fourth sensor on the S21 Ultra will be a 12MP ultrawide lens. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ are expected to borrow camera setups from its predecessor.

A 4,000 mAh battery will back the Samsung Galaxy S21, while the S21+ will come with a slightly bigger 4,800mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. All three devices will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 875/Exynos 2100. On the software front, the Galaxy S21 Series will run One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.