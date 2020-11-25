Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s Launched with 6.5-Inch Display

We have spotted Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s many times. Samsung has finally unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s lineup. The Galaxy “A” series is very popular and typically gets two upgrades every year.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Features and Specifications

The Galaxy A12 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a notch that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood lies an octa core Helio P35 SoC paired with 3/4/6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. You can further expand the memory by up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Galaxy A12 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor placed in a square shaped housing.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery as opposed to the 4000mAh on the Galaxy A11. Furthermore, the device also supports fast charging up to 15W. The Samsung Galaxy A12 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is available in Black, White, and Red colors.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be available starting from January 2021. Prices start at €179 and more storage would cost an extra €20.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A02s has been leaked extensively. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor is most likely to be the Snapdragon 450. Storage option includes 32GB internal storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, you get a triple rear camera consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor housed inside the notch. Lastly, the Galaxy A02s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 15W of fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A02s will go on sale from February 2021 in Black and White color options at €150.