Xiaomi Teases Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro India Launch

Xiaomi has some good news for those waiting for Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 10T series has already been launched in Europe and the company seems to be working on an India launch. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain conducted a Twitter poll and got an overwhelming response from Mi fans who want the company to launch Mi 10 series in India.

According to the poll, 80 percent of the fans are waiting for Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India. Furthermore, Jain said they will try to bring the Mi 10T series to India. However, the tweet doesn’t mention which models will be launched in India. Xiaomi may end up launching Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T in India.

Super stoked with the response to #Mi10TSeries poll. 😍 Approx. 80% of Mi Fans want us to launch #Mi10TPro & #Mi10T in India. And half of them want it NOW. Thank you all. 🙏 We'll try our best to bring it to #India. 🇮🇳 Now waiting for "Kab aa raha hai?" comments. 😜 I ❤️ Mi pic.twitter.com/8nnC6LJUNI — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 1, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10 Lite Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is expected to arrive with 6.67-inch IPS LCD FHD+ panel and a punch hole to accommodate a selfie camera. Furthermore, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro display will support a staggering 144Hz refresh rate while the Mi 10T Lite supports 120Hz. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 while the Mi 10T Lite will run on Snapdragon 750G. On the storage front, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro include a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro camera. On the front, both the devices feature a 20MP front-facing camera. Meanwhile, the Mi 10 Lite features a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. The Mi 10 Lite is rumored to feature a 16MP front camera.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery while the Mi 10 Lite draws its power from a slightly smaller 5,000mAh battery. All the devices support 33W fast charging.