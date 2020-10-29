Renders Visualize Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with Sliding Virtual Keyboard

Samsung is a pioneer when it comes to foldable displays. Other manufacturers like LG are experimenting with various form-factors like the swivel display on the LG Wing. Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and is now working on a unique smartphone with a flexible display that can be folded twice. Most importantly, the lower part of the device can be used as a virtual keyboard.

LetsGoDigital has collaborated with industrial designer Sarang Sheth and developed 3D renders for Samsung’s new foldable device. It is based on Samsung’s patent filed in 2018 with KIPO (Korean Intellectual Property Office.)

The patent sketches miss out on certain details; thus, the designer has taken cues from the latest Samsung devices. Furthermore, the designer has borrowed the camera module and color scheme from the latest Galaxy Z Fold 2. As you can see, the device can be folded twice, and some parts of the display can be used even after folding. You can reply to WhatsApp messages and check out other notifications from the active part of the display.

Samsung has used a double hinge mechanism, and thus, the device supports multiple folding positions. The best part is that the user interface changes depending on how you have set the phone. Sarang’s detailed render reveals how the user interface changes.

The idea of a sliding keyboard is appealing. Thanks to this, users will be able to type with relative comfort. As per the patent, the keyboard slides out and can be used for typing. So you dont need to buy a separate accessory like a Book Cover keyboard. Samsung is likely to design a locking mechanism that prevents the keyboard from sliding out accidentally.