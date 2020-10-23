Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21+ Renders Reveal Same Camera as the Galaxy S20

Recently Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra render had leaked. This time around, the Galaxy S21+ renders have leaked. It is now clear that Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will feature the same camera setup while the Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a more premium camera setup.

The back panel of the Galaxy S21+ looks very similar to the Galaxy S21. Both the front and the rear panels are almost flat, while the bezels on the front are minimal. Furthermore, the Galaxy S21+ is likely to share a 6.7-inch display with S20+. Interestingly, the new Galaxy S21 body will be wider and measured at 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm instead of 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm.

The Galaxy S21+ will be backed by a 4,800mAh battery and will support 25W fast charging. Samsung has retained the selfie camera design from the current Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S21+ is expected to feature a single centered punch hole camera. Meanwhile, the SIM card slot sits at the top while the power and volume button remains on the side. Also present is a USB-C and loudspeaker on the bottom and volume button.

Samsung is expected to pull the wraps from Galaxy S21 in January next year. We are unsure why Samsung is preponing the Galaxy S21 unveil date from the usual February to January. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 fast charging and will be backed by a 4,660mAh battery.

Did you like the Galaxy S21 Plus new design? What are your thoughts about the new camera module? Let us know in the comments below.