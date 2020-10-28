Samsung Galaxy A02s Budget Smartphone Surfaces on GeekBench

Samsung is expected to launch a new budget smartphone names Galaxy A02. A new Samsung device bearing model number SM-A025F/DS is now certified in Thailand as Galaxy A02s. In other words, the new device will most likely be called the Galaxy A02s.

The device has previously appeared on Bluetooth SIG, Geekbench, and now on the NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission). Furthermore, the listing reveals Galaxy A02s specifications and features. The Galaxy A02s scores 756 in the single-core test and 3,934 in the multi-core test.

The listing says Galaxy A02s will run on Android 10 OS and features 3GB of RAM. It is not clear whether there will be more RAM variants. The listing doesn’t mention which processor Galaxy A02s will be using; however, the GPU details hint at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

There is no other detail available for Galaxy A02s, and more information will likely be revealed as the launch date nears. The Galaxy A02s is expected to come with a dual SIM option and retail at a $130 price point. That said, the retail price might slightly change depending on different markets.

Samsung has finally picked pace and is matching steps with Chinese budget smartphones. The South Korean giant has made remarkable progress in markets like India and secured the number two spot with a 26 percent market share.