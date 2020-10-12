Redmi Note 10 Series Leak Hints at Snapdragon 750G, 108MP Camera, and More

Redmi is speculated to release new smartphones this month. There have been rumors that Redmi will announce a rebranded Xiaomi Mi 10T in China. Yet another tipster believes that Redmi will launch the Note 10 Series. The latest leaks reveal Redmi Note 10 Series specifications and some of the features.

As per the leak, the Note 10 series will come equipped with an LCD display and will house a selfie camera in a punch hole. Furthermore, one of the devices is said to be powered by MediaTek MT6853V chipset, which is also known as Dimensity 720. This particular device offers a 48MP primary rear camera.

Meanwhile, the other Note 10 series device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G paired with RAM of unknown capacity. Furthermore, the device is expected to arrive with a 108MP primary sensor camera setup onboard. Previous reports claimed the new Redmi would be backed by a 4,800mAh battery and support fast charging of up to 33W. The top of the line device will be named Redmi Note 10 Pro/ Pro Max.

One of the reports also claims that Redmi Note 10 will be powered by Dimensity 820 and paired with 8GB of RAM. If this turns out to be true, we will see three new Redmi Note 10 lineup devices. We dont have any clue about Redmi Note 10 release timeline. That said, we are hopeful that new reports will keep trickling in as we near the launch. Are you waiting for Redmi Note 10? Let us know in the comments below.