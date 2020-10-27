Redmi K30S Launched in China, Features 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 865, and 5,000mAh Battery

Redmi has finally launched the Redmi K30S at an event in China. The latest Redmi K30S will join other K Series devices, including Redmi K30 4G, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Ultra, etc. The Redmi K30S is now the most affordable device that offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Redmi K30S Features and Specifications

The Redmi K30S comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, and a staggering refresh rates of up to 144Hz. Under the hood lies, Snapdragon 865 paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Redmi K30S offers an AI-equipped face unlock and a side-facing fingerprint sensor.

Camera options on the Redmi K30S include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.89, 13MP ultrawide lens, and 5MP macro sensors. Furthermore, the device supports up to 8K video recording. Connectivity features include dual SIM, 5G support, WiFI 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS. However, it misses out on the microSD card slot and audio jack. It is worth noting that Redmi K30S is nothing but a rebranded version of Xiaomi Mi 10T.

The Redmi K30S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 33W.

Redmi K30S Pricing and Availability

Redmi K30S is available in two variants. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at 2,599 yuan ($380), and the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 2,799 yuan ($419). You can pick from Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colors. There is no word on global availability.