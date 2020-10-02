Upcoming Realme Q-Series Phone Surfaces on 3C Certification

Realme is prepping a new Q Series that will be launched on October 13. Now a Realme Q Series device has popped up on Chinese regulatory body 3C alongside specifications. Thanks to the listing, we know that the Realme Q series will run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Interestingly an identical Realme device was recently spotted on AnTuTu.

The Realme device bears the RMX2117 model number, and the listing confirms it will feature 30W fast charging and support 5G. The previous listing has already confirmed the device will come equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Furthermore, the device will be backed by a 4,900mAh battery and will be available in silver, black, blue, and grey.

Camera options on the Realme device include a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Powering the device is a 2.4GHz octa-core CPU paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 64GB and 128GB of internal storage.

Previously, Realme had scored 520,000 on AnTuTu, which means the Q Series might be a premium offering. The listing also revealed Realme Q would be powered by Snapdragon 765. However, the benchmark score and SoC details do not match. Realme is expected to pull the wraps from Q Series on October 13. Stay tuned for more details on Realme’s new Q lineup. The company recently unveiled Realme Narzo 20 Series.