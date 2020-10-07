Realme 7i and Realme 7 Pro SE Launched in India at Rs 11,999 ($163) and Rs 19,999 ($272)

Realme has launched the Realme 7i and Realme 7 Pro SE at an event in India. The Realme 7 Pro SE is a special edition and comes with the sun-kissed leather rear. Realme 7i features a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, quad rear camera support, and much more.

Realme 7i Features and Specifications

The Realme 7i is a mid-range device with all the bells and whistles. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display that houses the 16MP selfie camera in the punch hole. Powering the device is Snapdragon 662, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Storage options include a choice between 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal memory.

Camera features on the Realme 7i include a well-equipped quad-camera at the rear. It consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. As mentioned earlier, the selfie camera is a Sony IMX471 16MP selfie sensor. Also present is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a microSD card slot for more storage. The device runs on Android 10 and offers connectivity features like 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme 7 Pro SE Features and Specifications

The Realme 7 Pro SE features a dual-tone back made out of Vegan Multigrain Leather. It comes equipped with a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB of UFS 2.1 and a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Realme 7 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup. The camera setup comprises a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 65W.

Realme 7i, Realme 7 Pro SE Pricing, and Availability

The Realme 7 Pro SE is priced at Rs 19,999 ($272) for the 6GB/128GB variant while the 8GB/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999 ($300). The Realme 7i is offered in two variants, the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999 ($163) while the top of the line 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999 ($177). Both the Realme 7i and Realme 7 Pro SE will be available starting October 17.