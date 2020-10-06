Poco C3 with Triple Rear Camera Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 7,499 ($102)

Lately, we have been seeing a lot of new devices from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco. Now the company has launched Poco C3 in India. The latest affordable device comes in two variants, and prices start at Rs 7,499. It will be available from October 16 and will debut on Flipkart.

Poco C3 Features and Specifications

The Poco C3 comes equipped with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Furthermore, the device touts TUV Rheinland certified reading mode for strain-free viewing. Under the hood lies MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 32GB/64GB of storage. The microSD card lets you bump up the storage to 512GB.

Camera options on the Poco C3 include a triple rear camera setup. It is made up of a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. The 5MP selfie camera is also used for face unlock. Backing the device is a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W fast charging. That apart, the Poco C3 is P2i-rated and is splash resistant. Lastly, the Poco C3 runs on MIUI 2 based on Android 10.

Poco C3 Pricing and Availability

The Poco C3 prices start at Rs 7,499 ($102) for the 3GB/32GB variant, while the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999 ($122). Poco says it is introductory pricing, and this means it might shoot up shortly. The Poco C3 is available in three colors Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black, and will go on sale from October 16th.