Pete Lau Teases OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Variant

OnePlus launches two new flagships every year, and the OnePlus 8T is the latest one. OnePlus is already teasing a new limited edition OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 variant. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has released a teaser image offering a first look at OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition.

The teaser made its way to Chinese blogging site Weibo, and it doesn’t reveal much. Interestingly OnePlus didn’t say anything about a Limited Edition variant during the OnePlus 8T launch. That said, the teaser image is legit as it’s shared by known other than OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. The teaser image shows a small part of the device with red and black accents.

The Limited Edition OnePlus 8T is likely to arrive in a black color scheme alongside Cyberpunk 2077 branding in yellow. Cyberpunk 2077 is perhaps one of the most anticipated games. It was scheduled to be released in April 2020. However, the developers pushed the release date. Recently, CD Projekt Red apologized to the fans and pushed the release by another 21 days. That said, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition will not be delayed and launched on the 4th of November.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8T earlier this month. The device comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Other features include Android 11 out of the box, 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charging up to 65W, and a new Dark Mode.

Camera options on the OnePlus 8T include a quad rear camera setup with 48MP primary sensors, 16MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro cam, and 2MP depth sensor. It is unclear whether the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 will be available in multiple variants or a single variant.