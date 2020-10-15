Oppo A15 Announced in India with 6.5-inch Display, Triple Rear Camera

Oppo has launched its latest budget smartphone in India. The Oppo A15 is priced at Rs 10,990 and offers a gigantic 6.52-inch LCD display.

The Oppo A15 comes equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD that offers 1,600 x 720 pixels and a staggering screen to body ratio of 89 percent. Other display features include Eye Comfort Filter that is designed to block harmful blue light and reduce eye strain. Powering the device is an Helio P35 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 32GB of internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Oppo A15 include a triple rear camera setup with 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera alongside an LED flash. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor placed in a waterdrop notch. It also gets Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack. The Oppo A15 runs ColorOS 7.2 that is based on Android 10.

You get Dark Mode that offers a better color contrast for using the phone at night. The Oppo A15 is backed by a 4230mAh battery and is charged via a micro USB port. Lastly, the device offers HyperBoost 2.1 for an enhanced gaming experience.

Oppo A15 Pricing and Availability

Oppo A15 is available on amazon.in in a sole 3GB/32GB variant priced at Rs 10,990 ($150). You can choose between Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue colors.