OnePlus 9 Is Already in the Making, Codenamed ‘Lemonade’

Last week OnePlus launched the much-awaited OnePlus 8T. The Chinese smartphone maker launches two flagship models every year, and they seem to have already started working on OnePlus 9. Leakster with a good track record has now revealed that the OnePlus 9 is codenamed Lemonade.

Max J recently tweeted OnePlus 9 is codenamed “Lemonade.” The lemonade code name was tipped back in September; however, with Max J’s tweet, the codename is more or less confirmed. Apart from the codename, we dont know much about OnePlus 9. That said, we are pretty sure more information about the OnePlus 9 will trickle in as we near the launch.

OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate 120Hz. OnePlus also offers Always-On Display mode with 11 different presets. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with up to 12GB RAM of LPDDR4X RAM. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1. On the software front, the OnePlus 8T offers Android 11 out of the box.

The OnePlus 8T touts a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro cam, and a 2MP depth sensor. OnePlus has worked on image stabilization and has added a Portrait mode for videos. Furthermore, the OnePlus 8T is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports Warp Charging up to 65W. In other words, the OnePlus 8T is capable of charging from 0-100 in 39 minutes. It would be interesting to see what new features the OnePlus 9 will bring to the table once launched early next year.