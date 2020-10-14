Oneplus 8T Launched with 120Hz Display, and 65W Warp Charging

OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 8T at today’s virtual event. The OnePlus 8T arrives with 65W Warp Charge technology features, 5G support, and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As expected, the company has skipped OnePlus 8T Pro.

OnePlus 8T Features and Specifications

OnePlus 8T comes equipped with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Furthermore, it offers a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and boasts of Always On Display mode. OnePlus lets you customize Always-On Display mode with 11 different presets. That’s not all; OnePlus has teamed with Snapchat and offers Bitmoji avatar on the Always On Display.

Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. On the storage front, you can choose between 128GB and 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. OnePlus 8T is one of the first phones to launch with Android 11 out of the box. Other custom features include an improvised new Dark Mode and updates to the camera app.

Camera options on the OnePlus 8T include a quad rear camera setup. It features a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro cam, and a 2MP depth sensor. OnePlus has worked on the Nightscape mode, and it now offers better results with more details and accurate colors. The company also claims it has improved image stabilization for videos. OnePlus has also added a video camera Portrait mode that uses an AI algorithm to detect the subject and blur the background.

The OnePlus 8T is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports Warp Charging of up to 65W. Putting things into perspective, the OnePlus 8T can be charged from 0-39 minutes in just 39 minutes. OnePlus has used encryption chips in the cable and charger to flush out counterfeit chargers.

OnePlus 8T Pricing and Availability

OnePlus 8T will be available in two variants. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at $590, while the top of the line 12GB/256GB variant is priced at $750 in the US. OnePlus 8T will debut in India and will be available starting from October 16. The device will be available in the US starting from October 23, while the preorders have already begun. OnePlus 8T is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine colors. OnePlus 8T will only be available in the 12GB/256GB variant in the US.