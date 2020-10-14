OnePlus 8T Fares Well in Durability Test, No Major Design Flaws

Today OnePlus released the OnePlus 8T with a 120Hz display and other new features. The folks at JerryRigEverything have already gotten hold of the OnePlus 8T and put it to instant torture. Thankfully, the OnePlus 8T fares as we expected. The latest device from OnePlus doesn’t suffer from durability issues, but neither is it exceptionally rugged.

As always, JerryRigEverything tested the display for scratches. The OnePlus 8T display scratched at Mohs level 6 and graduated to “deeper grooves at a level 7.” Furthermore, we can see the chassis and buttons are made out of metal while the speaker grille seems plastic. Interestingly, the on-screen fingerprint sensor lacked accuracy even though the display above the sensor was not scratched.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

JerryRigEverything proceeds to burn test and bend tests. The OnePlus 8T survives the bend test with just a little flex on the frame. Most importantly, the frame didn’t crack or deform permanently. He also notes, how little OnePlus 8T has to offer over the OnePlus 8 and why buying new smartphones every year is not such a wise decision.

A quick recap, OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM. OnePlus 8T comes in two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB. On the software front, it runs Android 11 out of the box.

The OnePlus 8T offers a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro cam, and a 2MP depth sensor. Lastly, the device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports Warp Charging of up to 65W.