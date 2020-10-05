Motorola Razr 5G Launched in India at Rs 124,999 ($1700); Will Go on Sale from October 12

Last month, Motorola launched its second phone with a foldable display. The Motorola Razr 5G is all set to launch in India on October 12th. Preorders have already started, and Motorola Razr 5G costs Rs 124,999 ($1700) in India. Leaks indicate official sales will begin on October 12.

Motorola Razr 5G Features and Specifications

The Motorola Razr 5G features a 6.2-inch OLED display that offers a resolution of 876×2142. Meanwhile, the 2.7-inch OLED external display comes with 800×600 resolution. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 765G paired with 8GB RAM. On the storage front, you get 256GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the Motorola Razr 5G include a single 48MP primary camera at the rear with f/1.7 aperture and laser autofocus. The front camera/selfie camera is a 20MP unit baked into a notch on the front display. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 2,800mAh battery and supports15W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11, NFC and USB Type-C port. It’s worth noting that Motorola Razr 5G comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as opposed to the front-mounted one on its predecessor.

Motorola says the flip mechanism is designed to endure 200,000 flips and one-handed use. It also comes with a water repellent coating. Interestingly, Motorola continues to sell the 2019 Motorola Razr in India. However, the price has now been reduced to Rs 94,999.

Motorola Razr 5G India Offers

As part of the introductory offer, you will get Rs 10,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card transaction. Jio customers will get double data benefits with the Rs 4,999 annual plan.