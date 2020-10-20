Motorola Smartphone with 6,000mAh Battery, 20W Charging Visits FCC, EEC, and TUV Rheinland Certification

Motorola is readying a new device with a 6,000mAh battery and 20W fast charging. The device was spotted on multiple regulatory bodies, including FCC, EEC, and TUV Rheinland. Furthermore, the certifications confirm that the new Motorola device is nearing the launch date.

The mysterious Moto device comes bearing model numbers like XT2019, XT2091-3, XT2091-4, and XT2091-7. Yet another device comes with XT2091-8 model number which is said to be a rebranded version of Lenovo.

The FCC listing reveals a 6,000mAh battery with MC50 model number and 20W charging. On the back, the device features a triple rear camera unit with an LED flash. Also present is a capacitive fingerprint sensor. As per the rumors, the device will launch as Moto G9 Power. In the meantime, devices bearing XT2091-7 and XT 2091-8 were spotted on TUV Rheinland and confirmed a 6,000mAh battery.

On the EEC database, the device comes with XT2091-3 model number and it is expected to be launched in Russia very soon. We are not sure how Lenovo will brand the device. Motorola has been concentrating on devices with mass appeal. Recently they launched Moto G9 Plus with 5,000mAh battery and a gigantic 6.81-inch display. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage alongside a microSD card slot.

The Moto G9 Plus features a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP front-facing camera. It would be interesting to see what the new Moto G9 Power has in store apart from the 6,000mAh battery pack.