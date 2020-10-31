Micromax In 1A Teased in a New Video Prior to Launch

Smartphone manufacturer Micromax is all set to re-enter the Indian smartphone market. The Indian brand failed to keep up with Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi and Realme. In the past couple of years, the brand disappeared into oblivion only to make a comeback later this year. Rumor mills say the first device will be Micromax In 1 and In 1A. Official teasers have already come out, and now a new teaser video has appeared on YouTube.

The YouTube video features Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma and is thus very legit. However, Sharma didn’t divulge much and just held the device in his hand. We also don’t know the exact make of the model. Many are speculating that the device in the video is Micromax In 1A.

The Micromax In 1A is likely to be powered by MediaTek G85 and available in Green and White color. Also visible is an X pattern on the back that can also be seen in the teasers. Furthermore, the front of the device houses a selfie camera in a punch hole, which we have already seen on previous teasers. Another official Tweet from Micromax shows three devices with the caption “Days to Game On” and release date as November 3rd.

As per the previous leaks, Micromax is expected to announce two new devices powered by MediaTek G35. The Micromax In 1 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and run stock Android. One of the mod is expected to offer a 2GB/32GB configuration while the other one offers 3GB/32GB configuration. The top of the line variant is expected to feature a 13MP camera on the front and a triple rear camera setup consisting of 13MP, 5MP, and 2MP sensors.

The new Micromax In lineup is rumored to start at Rs 7,000 ($95) and go all the way up to Rs.15,000 ($205). Thankfully we don’t have to wait for much as both the Micromax In devices launch on November 3rd.