LG Wing with Dual Display Launched in India at Rs 69,990 ($933)

LG Wing has been leaked extensively and was finally announced in September in South Korea. The company has launched the LG Wing in India, and it will be available from November 9. The LG Wing boasts a unique swivel dual-screen arrangement that allows you to rotate the screen by 90-degrees.

LG Wing Features and Specifications

The LG Wing boasts of 6.7-inch OLED primary display with an aspect ratio of 20:5:9 and 395ppi pixel density. The secondary display is a 3.9-inch OLED panel that offers an aspect ratio of 1.15:1 and a pixel density of 419ppi. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 128GB and 256GB of internal memory. Furthermore, the memory can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the LG Wing include a triple rear camera that consists of a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8, a 13MP secondary sensor with f/1.9 ultrawide and a 12MP sensor f/2.2 ultra-wide angle. On the front, the LG Wing offers a 32MP camera sensor baked into a pop-up module. Taking advantage of the dual-screen, the LG Wing offers a Gimbal Motion Camera that lets users control camera angles via a virtual joystick that appears on dual screen. Also present is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The LG Wing is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 4.0 up to 25W and 10W wireless charging. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. The device runs on Android 10 with Q OS overlay. The utility of dual display will largely depend on how well LG has customized its Q OS for LG Wing.

LG Wing Pricing and Availability

Globally LG Wing is available in two variants. However, in India, the company has launched a sole 128GB variant. The LG Wing 128GB variant is priced at Rs 69,990 ($933) and is available in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky color options. It will go on sale starting from November 9.