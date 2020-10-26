LG Q52 Launched with 6.6-inch HD+ Display, Quad Camera and 4,000mAh Battery

LG has unveiled the LG Q52 with a large display and mid-range specifications. The LG Q52 arrives with a 48MP quad rear camera setup and offers a generous 4000mAh battery.

LG Q52 Features and Specifications

The LG Q52 comes equipped with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a punch hole for a selfie camera. Under the hood lies MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 64GB of internal storage and an expandable microSD card slot. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and polycarbonate back with matt finish. The LG Q52 succeeds LG Q51 that was released earlier this year.

The camera option on the LG Q52 includes a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary camera with f/1.8, 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 13MP unit housed inside the punch hole. The LG Q52 comes with MIL-STD-810G US military specification that indicates it can withstand a higher level of vibration, heat, shock, and humidity. The MIL-STD-810G certification will help LG secure contracts wherein rugged smartphones are required.

The LG Q52 runs on Android 10 and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIM support, WiFi, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm audio jack.

LG Q52 Pricing and Availability Details

The LG Q52 is already available in South Korea in Silky White and Silky Red color options. It is priced at KRW 330,000 and is available in only a 4GB/64GB variant. LG is yet to announce International availability details for the Q52.

Do you think LG Q52 will end up as a formidable mid-ranger? Share your thoughts in the comments below.