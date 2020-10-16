Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth Launched with MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Huawei has launched the Nova 7 SE 5G Youth. The latest offering from Huawei is powered by MediaTek Dimensity and is very similar to the Huawei Nova 7SE 5G that was launched earlier this year. The Huawei 7 SE 5G Youth is the most affordable device in the lineup as Huawei Nova 7SE 5G and Huawei Nova 7 5G Pro are more or less geared towards the premium market.

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that offers 96 percent NTSC color saturation. Under the hood lies MediaTek Dimensity 800U paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm headphone.

Camera options on the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4, and 2MP macro camera f/2.4. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie sensor with f/2.0. Front camera placement is at the left top corner in a punch hole.

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G runs on EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. Backing the device is a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity features include 5G, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth Pricing and Availability

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth is priced at 2,299 yuan ($343) for the sole 8GB/128GB variant. Color options include Midsummer Purple, Magic Night Black, Qijing Forest, and Silver Moon Star. The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G youth is on sale in China and there is no word on international availability.