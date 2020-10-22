Huawei Mate 40 Series Announced with Triple Camera, 5nm Kirin Chipsets

Huawei has pulled the wraps from Mate 40 Series. The latest series had been leaked extensively, and now we finally get to see it in the flesh. Huawei has launched Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+ with updated hardware and a new design. The company has also unveiled the Porsche Design Mate 40 RS.

Huawei Mate 40 Display and Design Features

The Mate 40 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Flex OLED display with a 90Hx refresh rate and a 68-degree curve. Also present is an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 2D face unlock.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ share the 6.76-inch Flex OLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2722 x 1344. Huawei has introduced a slight curve to the screen. Furthermore, both the devices feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. Interestingly, Mate 40 series features a small hole for the front-facing camera and a slightly elongated one on the Mate 40 Pro.

Huawei Mate 40 Camera Details

Huawei has traded the camera bump with a camera ring on the Mate 40. The Mate 40 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP f/1.9 primary camera, 20MP f/1.8 ultrawide angle, 12MP f/3.4 telephoto camera, and a periscope lens with 5X optical zoom.

Camera options on the Mate 40 Pro+ include a more advanced quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 50MP primary camera, 20MP ultra-wide camera, 8MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom, 12MP telephoto camera with 3x Zoom, and lastly, a ToF depth-sensing camera.

The Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ come equipped with a dual front camera consisting of a 13MP f/2.4 sensor, 3D depth-sensing sensor, which also doubles up as a face unlock camera. The Mate 40 comes with a single 13MP wide-angle camera.

Mate 40 Processor and Specification

The Mate 40 is powered by a Kirin 9000E octa-core processor clocked at 3.13GHz and paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ are powered by Kirin 9000, built with a 5nm process. As far as the battery is concerned, the Mate 40 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 40W wired fast charging. On the other hand, the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ are backed by 4400mAh battery and support wired fast charging of up to 66W.

On the connectivity front, the Mate 40 offers NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, audio jack, and dual SIM support.

Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+ Price and Availability

The Mate 40 is available in an 8GB/128GB variant and is priced at €899. Meanwhile, the Mate 20 Pro is available in 8GB RAM/256GB storage and is priced at €1199($1417). The top of the line Mate 40 Pro+ is priced at €1399 ($1653) and is offered in a 12GB/256GB variant.